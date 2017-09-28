Quantcast

Md. court distinguishes playing with matches, attempted arson

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 28, 2017

Saying the boy was essentially just playing with matches, a Maryland appeals court has overturned a finding that the youngster was involved in attempted arson in a Salisbury neighborhood. The boy – identified in court papers as David P. – lacked the “specific intent to willfully and maliciously set fire” to a person’s home, as required ...

