Hyattsville consulting firm illegally fired employee with brain tumor, EEOC alleges

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 28, 2017

A Washington-based consulting firm violated federal law when it fired an employee in its Hyattsville office who had a benign brain tumor and needed six weeks of treatment, according to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday. Optimal Solutions & Technology Inc. is accused by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act in ...

