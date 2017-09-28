ESTATE PLANNING & ADMIN. LEGAL SECRETARY

Baker Donelson is looking for a legal secretary to support its Towson Office. Primary practice in the Towson location is Estate Planning & Admin. Position is part-time, non-benefit eligible, approx. 3 days per week (one of the days to include Fridays). Secretarial duties in support of resident and visiting lawyers plus general office coordination tasks to include bank deposits, courthouse visits and catering orders. Qualified candidates will have 5+ years of legal secretary experience with at least 2 years in estate planning and/or estate administration. Tax return exp. a plus. Qualified candidates will also have excellent organizational skills, proficiency in MS Word and Outlook and type a minimum of 65 wpm. Exp. with NetDocs a plus. Candidates should submit a cover letter and resume to baltimorerecruiting@bakerdonelson.com . This small office of our prestigious firm offers a very collegial work environment. Must provide minimum authorization to work in the United States. Resumes only accepted for job posted.

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell, & Berkowitz, PC is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants receive consideration for employment and all employees are treated during employment without regard to race, color, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, religion, sex, age, national origin, genetic information, physical or mental disability or veteran status.