Quantcast

Food truck owners argue Baltimore rule unfairly restricts businesses

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 28, 2017

Two Baltimore-area food truck owners testified Thursday how a city ordinance preventing them from operating too close to restaurants selling the same food has hindered their businesses. Joey Vanoni of Pizza di Joey and Nikki McGowan of Mindgrub Cafe, have argued the so-called "300-foot rule" for mobile vendors has effectively barred them from doing business in ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo