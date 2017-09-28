Quantcast

Infrastructure updates expected to dominate ‘State of the Ports’

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 28, 2017

Businesses leaders will be looking for updates on the state’s progress on infrastructure projects vital to the long-term health of the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore during the annual State of the Ports Address set for Wednesday. The World Trade Center Institute is scheduled to host the speech by Maryland Deputy Secretary of Transportation James ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo