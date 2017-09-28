James M. Doyle and Adrian Crichton | Katzen Eye Group

James M. Doyle, M.D. and Adrian Crichton, O.D. have joined Katzen Eye Group, Maryland’s largest private eye care practice.

Doyle has joined the practice as a pediatric ophthalmologist and strabismus specialist. He will see patients in the Lutherville and Bel Air offices. Fellowship trained in pediatric ophthalmology and strabismus surgery, Doyle has been in practice for more than 29 years. Prior to joining Katzen Eye Group, Doyle worked as director of pediatric ophthalmology at the Interfaith Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York. Additionally, he served as a pediatric ophthalmology and strabismus attending at the Queens Hospital Center affiliated with Mount Sinai School of Medicine in Jamaica, New York and operated his own private practice in Rockville Centre, New York that specialized in pediatric ophthalmology and strabismus.

Crichton will provide services to patients that focus on primary care optometry, including a broad range of contact lens fits, and diagnosis and management of general eye conditions such as dry eye, glaucoma, cataracts and diabetic retinopathy. He will see patients in the Rosedale office. Crichton earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Alberta in Canada and continued his studies at the New England College of Optometry, becoming a Doctor of Optometry in 2015. Before joining Katzen Eye Group, he worked at a Veterans Affairs Hospital in Massachusetts where he diagnosed and managed ocular disease. He completed externships at the Boston Medical Center and the Dimock Community Health Center, achieving clinical honors in primary eye care and specialty contact lenses

