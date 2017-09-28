Quantcast

Governor’s office ordered to turn over some documents in juvenile lifers case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 28, 2017

The governor's office will have to turn over a half-dozen risk assessments prepared by the parole commission to plaintiffs challenging the parole system's treatment of juvenile lifers, a federal magistrate judge has ruled. Other than the risk assessments, Judge J. Mark Coulson on Wednesday either sided with the state and denied the motion or said he will rule ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo