Kelly A. Powers | Miles & Stockbridge

Kelly A. Powers, a principal in the family law and private clients practice at Miles & Stockbridge, has been honored by the American Bar Association’s Family Law Section with its Jean Crowe Pro Bono Award.

The co-director of the Pro Bono Advocacy Program at Miles & Stockbridge, Powers was recognized for her pro bono representation of domestic violence victims and families in the United States and overseas in numerous cases involving international parental abductions of children. She has spearheaded the return of dozens of missing children.

Powers has worked extensively with the Women’s Law Center of Maryland and is the immediate past president of the organization’s board. She selected the WLC as this year’s recipient of the $1,500 stipend that Jean Crowe award winners may direct to a public service organization.

In addition to her pro bono and community service, Powers maintains a full-time divorce, custody and marital torts practice.

