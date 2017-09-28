Kevin Powderly, David Kelly, Joseph W. Cowan and Victoria “Vicki” Deyesu | UM St. Joseph Medical Center

Kevin Powderly, David Kelly, Joseph W. Cowan and Victoria “Vicki” Deyesu have been named to the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center’s Board of Directors.

Powderly co-founded CyberCore Technologies, a leading supplier of cyber supply chain security, professional services, and managed services in the intelligence community in 2000 and is the current chairman. He was named 2007’s Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year and is a board member of the University of Maryland’s Cyber Security Task Force. For the past two years, he has served as a member of the CEO Panel for University of Maryland St. Joseph’s Medical Center. In addition, he serves on the boards of both Bay Colony Golf Club and Bay Colony Estates in Naples, Florida. Kevin and his wife, Emily, have been active volunteers in many aspects of the Baltimore community.

Kelly is the president of Kelly Payroll and executive vice president of sales and marketing for Kelly Benefit Strategies. A widely respected benefit professional, Kelly has provided guidance to both privately and publicly held companies, including Fortune 500 Companies. Kelly is active in community affairs and is the president of the Board of Dyselexia Tutoring Program and serves on the boards of River Valley Ranch, Maryland Shock Trauma, SENT Network, Penn-Marr Foundation, Stevenson University and Cambridge School. Kelly also helped to establish and is also a board member of the Troy Vance Foundation, which presents a scholarship each year to a graduating senior at Loyola High School.

Cowan is the CEO of Cowan Systems LLC and has been recognized by Ernst and Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year in 2000. Cowan was drafted by the Baltimore Colts in 1968 and has been inducted in the Johns Hopkins University Athletic Hall of Fame, the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame and the Maryland State Althetic Hall of Fame. Cowan is active in various professional, civic, and philanthropic endeavors such as the Dyslexia Tutoring Program, the Shock Trauma Board of Visitors, the Ciccarone Center at Johns Hopkins Hospital, The Geraldine Schultz Fund for Breast Cancer Survivors, the Maryland Motor Truck Association’s executive committee and board of directors, and the Young Presidents’ Organization, among others.

Deyesu has been a champion of UM St. Joseph Medical Center since 1997 when her husband, Carmen, accepted a volunteer leadership role. She quickly matched his enthusiasm and dedication to the hospital. Deyesu gives the greatest treasure of all: enormous amounts of her time. She has co-chaired three galas, including the 150th Anniversary Gala in 2014. She has been president of UM St. Joseph’s Auxiliary numerous times and serves on many committees. Her longstanding level of commitment to the vision and values of the medical center is an inspiration to everyone with whom she comes in contact. For more than 25 years, she has been on the forefront of philanthropy at UM St. Joseph, supporting vital programs and projects

