Marriott International to release third-quarter report Nov. 7

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2017

Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc. will report third quarter 2017 earnings results Nov. 7 after market close, to be followed by a conference call for the investment community to discuss third quarter 2017 earnings Nov. 8 at 10 a.m  Arne Sorenson, Marriott International's president and chief executive officer, and Leeny Oberg, Marriott International's executive vice president and chief ...

