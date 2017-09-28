Quantcast

M&T Bank donates $300K to Red Cross relief efforts

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2017

M&T Bank announced Thursday that it will make a contribution of $300,000 to the American Red Cross to assist victims of Hurricanes Irma and Maria and the earthquake in Mexico. M&T will also match all contributions made to the American Red Cross by its employees, directors and retirees for up to an additional $100,000. M&T made a previous donation ...

