Old Line Bancshares acquires Bay Bancorp in $128.6M stock deal

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2017

Bowie-based Old Line Bancshares Inc. the parent company of Old Line Bank, will acquire Columbia-based Bay Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Bay Bank FSB, in an approximate $128.6 million stock deal announced Thursday, creating the third largest independent commercial bank in Maryland. The amount of the deal is subject to change based on the trading ...

