Report: Baltimore small businesses need more capital

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter September 28, 2017

Baltimore must do more to attract venture capital and other financing for its small businesses and startup companies, a new report from Johns Hopkins University’s 21st Century Cities Initiatives found. While available capital and financing has improved over the last decade, the study found that greater availability elsewhere has led companies to other cities and states ...

