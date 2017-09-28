Quantcast

Schrader, other state health officials found in contempt

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter September 28, 2017

Five Maryland Health Department officials, including acting Secretary Dennis R. Schrader, were found in contempt Thursday by a Baltimore judge who expressed frustration over ongoing concerns about delays in defendants receiving mental health evaluations and treatment. Senior Baltimore City Circuit Judge Gale E. Rasin ordered Schrader to oversee the opening and staffing of 60 treatment beds as well ...

