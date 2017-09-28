Walker & Dunlop arranges $14.9M loan for new hotel

Share this: Email

Bethesda-based commercial real estate services and finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Thursday it closed a $14.9 million construction loan for EVEN Hotel, which will be located in the historic Kaufmann's department store building in downtown Pittsburgh. Built in 1887, this Pittsburgh landmark, also known as "The Big Store," was the largest and most prominent department store in the area, spanning an entire city ...