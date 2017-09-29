Quantcast

ACLU, Hogan request stay in Facebook lawsuit to continue negotiations

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 29, 2017

The ACLU of Maryland and Gov. Larry Hogan are asking to stay a federal lawsuit over the deletion of Facebook comments from the governor's page so that they can negotiate a possible solution. The joint motion was filed Friday, the day Hogan's response to the complaint was due, and proposes to stay proceedings until Nov. 15. The parties ...

