Quantcast

Federal judge remands attorney discipline case to Md. court

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 29, 2017

A federal judge has ruled that a Severna Park attorney’s disciplinary matter should be heard by the state court, even though the attorney wanted the case moved to federal court earlier this month. U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis last week granted the Attorney Grievance Commission’s motion to remand disciplinary proceedings against Jason E. Rheinstein to ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo