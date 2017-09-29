Quantcast

ZeroFox releases new social media security products

By: Associated Press September 29, 2017

ZeroFox, a Baltimore cybersecurity company, on Thursday unveiled two new social media security offerings under its enterprise product suite. One tool, called ZeroFox Employee Protection, lets workers prevent, detect and respond to potential attacks on social media without needing to use administrative controls, according to the company. Zerofox says it individual user accounts from threats that ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo