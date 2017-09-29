Quantcast

Economist testifies to benefits of proximity ban challenged by food trucks

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 29, 2017

An economist took the witness stand Friday as Baltimore city's sole witness to defend its proximity ban on mobile vendors and faced lengthy cross-examination from attorneys representing the food truck operators challenging the ordinance. Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group Inc. and an expert in applied economics, concluded the rule is beneficial to ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo