Judge: ‘Should be obvious’ #BlackLivesMatter can’t be sued

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman September 29, 2017

BATON ROUGE, La. — Black Lives Matter is a social movement, like the tea party or the civil rights movement, and therefore can't be sued, a federal judge ruled Thursday. A police officer anonymously sued Black Lives Matter and DeRay Mckesson, a prominent activist in the movement, after being injured by a rock thrown during a ...

