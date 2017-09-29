Quantcast

By: Jobs September 29, 2017

CORPORATE ASSOCIATE

The Baltimore office of McGuireWoods seeks an associate for the M&A, Energy and Private Equity Transactions department. Qualified candidates will have 3 – 5 years of experience in corporate transactions. Candidates should possess the ability to interact w/ & advise business people and lead deal teams and transactions from inception through closing. Must have a strong academic record, excellent writing and oral communication skills and the ability to work independently. Please submit cover letter, resume and law school transcript by email to Jane Dunton, Attorney Recruiting Manager at jdunton@mcguirewoods.com

