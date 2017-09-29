Quantcast

EEOC: Volvo refusing to hire worker taking suboxone violates ADA

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 29, 2017

The Volvo Group North America LLC violated federal law when it refused to hire worker at its Hagerstown plant after he disclosed he was taking medically prescribed suboxone as treatment for drug addiction, a the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleged. Michael Files was given a conditional offer of employment for an hourly manufacturing job in February 2015. ...

