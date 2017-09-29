Quantcast

First Md.-only class-action lawsuit filed against Equifax

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2017

Two Maryland law firms filed a class-action lawsuit Friday on behalf of state residents against Equifax over its massive data breach. The lawsuit, filed in Baltimore County Circuit Court, does not say how many Marylanders were impacted but notes Equifax can "readily ascertain" the number. More than 143 million Americans were affected. "The Data Breach was the inevitable ...

