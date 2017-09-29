Hugh Purvis | RCM&D

Hugh Purvis, a sales executive with the private client practice of RCM&D, has joined the advisory board of the Casey Cares Foundation, a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization which provides ongoing and uplifting programs for families with critically ill children.

Purvis, a 1997 graduate of Calvert Hall and 2001 graduate of Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia. Hugh resides in Ruxton with his wife, Christine, and their two children.

Purvis joined RCM&D, a leading insurance advisory firm specializing in risk management, insurance solutions and employee benefits, in 2007.

