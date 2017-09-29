LITIGATION PRACTICE ASSISTANT

McGuireWoods LLP has an opening for a Litigation Practice Assistant/Legal Secretary to join the Business and Securities Litigation practice in the Baltimore, MD office. The Assistant will support partners and associates with legal and administrative tasks to include document management, opening and closing of files, calendaring, time entry/billing, travel arrangements, meeting/conference scheduling and other special projects. Candidates should have a minimum three to five years supporting litigation attorneys in internal and external leadership roles at a large law firm, proficient with MS Office 2013. and preferred experience in e-filing, time entry and billing software (Elite), and expense reimbursement software (ChromeRiver).

Qualifications

•Minimum three to five years supporting litigation attorneys in internal and external leadership roles at a large law firm

•Must be proficient with MS Office 2013

•Preferred experience in e-filing, time entry and billing software (Elite), and expense reimbursement software (ChromeRiver)

Apply at www.mcguirewoods.com.