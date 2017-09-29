Quantcast

Baltimore crime scene technician pleads guilty in drug case

By: Associated Press September 29, 2017

A Baltimore crime scene technician has pleaded guilty to a drug charge and resigned from the police department. Timika Jones was arrested last November after police raided her home. Police found two handguns, a machine for packaging drugs and $100,000 in cash. Police have said they also found 125 gel capsules containing suspected heroin and an ...

