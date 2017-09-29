Quantcast

Ex-school aide sentenced to 100 years for child sex abuse

By: Associated Press September 29, 2017

UPPER MARLBORO — A former elementary school aide and volunteer in a suburb of Washington, D.C., has been sentenced to 100 years in prison on his guilty plea to child sex abuse. Prosecutors in Maryland's Prince George's County say 24-year-old Deonte Carraway of Glenarden was sentenced Thursday in state court. He was sentenced last month to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo