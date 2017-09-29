Quantcast

Maryland delegation to S. Korea draws 2 businesses in October

By: Capital News Service CJ Mitchell September 29, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — A trade mission to South Korea by a Maryland government delegation, including the first lady, Yumi Hogan, brought two additional Korean-headquartered companies to the state earlier this month. Maryland is currently home to 10 Korean-headquartered companies, according to the Maryland Department of Commerce’s Office of International Investment and Trade in an August 2017 memo ...

