Quantcast

Md. drug price-gouging bill allowed to go into law

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter September 29, 2017

Maryland's first-in-the-nation bill to prevent price gouging by prescription drug manufacturers will become law Oct. 1 after a U.S. District Court judge denied the Association for  Accessible Medicine's request for a preliminary injunction. Judge Marvin J. Garbis granted the state of Maryland's motion to dismiss the case on the grounds that the law would violate the dormant ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo