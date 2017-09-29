Md. drug price-gouging bill allowed to go into law

Share this: Email

Maryland's first-in-the-nation bill to prevent price gouging by prescription drug manufacturers will become law Oct. 1 after a U.S. District Court judge denied the Association for Accessible Medicine's request for a preliminary injunction. Judge Marvin J. Garbis granted the state of Maryland's motion to dismiss the case on the grounds that the law would violate the dormant ...