Security firm harassed female guards in Woodlawn, EEOC claims

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 29, 2017

A private security firm for the U.S. Social Security Administration in Woodlawn maintained a sexually hostile work environment and fired one of its guards who complained about it, the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday. The complaint came one day after the EEOC sued the firm, MVM Inc., for allegedly subjecting its African-born ...

