USM to vote on in-state tuition for Amazon employees

With several Maryland jurisdictions joining the fray to land Amazon’s new headquarters, the University System of Maryland intends to do its part to help lure the company, and its 50,000 jobs, to the state.

Tuesday morning, the finance committee of the Board of Regents will hold a vote on whether to waive the 12-month residency requirement to qualify for in-state tuition for any Amazon employees, including spouses and children, who move to Maryland if the new headquarters is established here.

If the committee approves the measure, the full Board of Regents will hold a special meeting via conference call Tuesday afternoon to vote on it.

The waiver would sunset five years after Amazon’s HQ2 is established in Maryland.

According to the measure proposed to the committee, Chancellor Robert Caret is in support of the waiver.

Several Maryland jurisdictions have announced their intent to compete for the project. A proposal to put the headquarters in Port Covington in Baltimore has the support of Gov. Larry Hogan.

Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker proposed several sites in Prince George’s County, including Greenbelt, New Carrollton and College Park. University of Maryland, College Park, President Wallace Loh has also been vocal about his desire to see HQ2 in College Park.

Howard County is also putting together a proposal to bring the headquarters to Columbia.

States and cities across the country are feverishly preparing bids for the project, expected to bring up to 50,000 jobs and $5 billion of construction to whichever jurisdiction lands Amazon.