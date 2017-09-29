Quantcast

Our fellow Americans need our help

By: Veronica Cool September 29, 2017

In my mind, the glory of the sunny beaches, turquoise water and swaying palm trees is rarely tarnished by debris, 160 mph gales, floods and utter devastation. Unfortunately, that’s Puerto Rico today, after Irma, Jose and Maria. It’s experiencing a humanitarian crisis further exacerbated by the challenges of island logistics and its status as a ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this column, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo