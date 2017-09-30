Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Alex. Brown renovation a boon for downtown; poll shows Md. Dems without a frontrunner

By: Daily Record Staff September 30, 2017

A Baltimore neighborhood got a boost this week as the Alex. Brown building gets ready for a makeover that could breathe new life into the downtown area while Maryland Democrats received less-than-encouraging news from a gubernatorial poll. Business writer Adam Bednar reported Wednesday that the historic Alex. Brown & Sons Co. building in downtown Baltimore will ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo