Conscious Venture Lab brings accelerator to Baltimore

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter October 2, 2017

Conscious capitalism accelerator Conscious Venture Lab started its first cohort in Baltimore Monday, welcoming seven companies to the Innovation Campus at Baltimore City Community College. The accelerator previously worked out of Howard County for its first two cohorts, but moved to the city because it better aligned with the accelerator’s goals, said founder and executive director ...

