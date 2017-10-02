Quantcast

Inventorying does not constitute search, says Md. court

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 2, 2017

Urging judges to give police the benefit of the doubt, Maryland’s second-highest court has overturned a trial judge’s conclusion that a routine inventory of an impounded car’s contents violated the vehicle owner’s constitutional right against unreasonable searches. In its reported 3-0 decision, the Court of Appeals held a valid post-impound examination of a car’s contents is ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo