Dan Ebinger | Maller Wealth Advisors

Maller Wealth Advisors , a national wealth management firm based in Hunt Valley, named Dan Ebinger as client relationship manager.

In his position, Ebinger works closely with client relationship managers and prepares account reviews and other reports for client meetings.

Prior to joining Maller Wealth Advisors, Ebinger was a business consultant with Symmetry Partners, an investment advisory and portfolio management company based in Hartford, Connecticut. Previously, he was an associate financial planner with Wellness Financial Advisors and, before that, with Capital Financial Group, both firms located outside Nashville, Tennessee.

Ebinger is a chartered financial analyst charterholder, Series 65 registered, and belongs to the CFA Society Baltimore. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from Belmont University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maryland, College Park. He lives in Arnold.

