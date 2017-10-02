Quantcast

Gross Mendelsohn headed for McHenry Row

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 2, 2017

Before construction even started, Gross Mendelsohn has signed a lease for office space in the third phase of development at McHenry Row. The accounting, wealth advisory and tax firm leased 23,000 square feet of space in the 75,000-square-foot office building planned at the south Baltimore development. Baltimore's Urban Design and Architecture just approved the design of ...

