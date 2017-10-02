Quantcast

Legal Aid to settle lawsuit with Montgomery Co. over no-trespass order

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 2, 2017

Maryland Legal Aid and Montgomery County are preparing to settle a federal lawsuit over a no-trespass order issued by county police to Legal Aid employees who attempted to visit migrant farmworkers at a local farm, according to court filings. The lawsuit had been on hold while Officer Alexander Kettering, who issued the order, appealed U.S. District ...

