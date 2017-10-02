Quantcast

Man who fatally stabbed father gets 15 years in prison

By: Associated Press October 2, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — A Maryland man who pleaded guilty to the fatal stabbing of his father in front of his mother has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Twenty-three-year-old Leobardo Jolalpa-Ramirez was sentenced Friday in the death of his father, 44-year-old Martin Jolalpa-Vazquez. He had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Prosecutors say in February 2016, Jolalpa-Ramirez woke ...

