Woman sentenced for theft of $6K from antiques shop

By: Associated Press October 2, 2017

ELLICOTT CITY — A Maryland woman has been sentenced to 30 days in prison for the theft of more than $6,000 in jewelry from an antiques shop during the cleanup of a 2016 flood. The Baltimore Sun reports 35-year-old Melissa Lynn Poole entered an Alford plea Thursday in connection with a theft from Antiques 'n Things in Ellicott ...

