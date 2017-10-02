Woman sentenced for theft of $6K from antiques shop

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ELLICOTT CITY — A Maryland woman has been sentenced to 30 days in prison for the theft of more than $6,000 in jewelry from an antiques shop during the cleanup of a 2016 flood. The Baltimore Sun reports 35-year-old Melissa Lynn Poole entered an Alford plea Thursday in connection with a theft from Antiques 'n Things in Ellicott ...