Quantcast

Supreme Court rejects Maryland’s appeal of marijuana-frisk decision

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 2, 2017

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined Maryland’s request that the justices review a the state high court’s decision that the pungent smell of raw, unsmoked marijuana emanating from car during a traffic stop does not in itself enable police officers to frisk a passenger for weapons. With its refusal to hear the state’s appeal, the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo