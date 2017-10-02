Quantcast

Trump asks judge to dismiss ’emoluments’ case against him

By: Associated Press Bernard Condon October 2, 2017

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump asked a judge on Friday to throw out a lawsuit alleging he is violating the Constitution by using his office to profit from his hotels and other properties. Trump is arguing that the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia do not have standing to bring the lawsuit ...

