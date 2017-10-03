Quantcast

Baltimore County backs offer to lure Amazon to Sparrows Point

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 3, 2017

It’s not the vaunted HQ2, but Baltimore County continues its pursuit of luring an Amazon distribution-fulfillment center to Tradepoint Atlantic. The Baltimore County Council approved a resolution Tuesday evening supporting a $2 million conditional loan from the state and $200,000 from the county. The distribution-fulfillment center is expected to bring $225 million in investment and 1,500 ...

