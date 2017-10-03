Quantcast

Baltimore tourism increased last year despite challenges

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter October 3, 2017

Baltimore welcomed more visitors who spent more money last year than the year before, Visit Baltimore President and CEO Al Hutchinson said at the tourism agency’s annual meeting Tuesday at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor Hotel. In 2016, the city welcomed 25.9 million visitors who spent $5.6 billion, according to Visit Baltimore’s annual report. In 2015, ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo