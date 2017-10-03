David C. Dembert | Jacobs & Dembert

David C. Dembert Esq., a principal at Jacobs & Dembert P.A., was elected president of the board of directors of the Baltimore Estate Planning Council, an interdisciplinary organization celebrating its 80th anniversary, comprised of more than 320 estate planning professionals in the Baltimore metropolitan area. BEPC is being recognized by the national organization with its Council of Excellence award for large councils for the third consecutive year.

