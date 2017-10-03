FEATURED MOVER | Kim Keating, Y in Central Md.

The Y in Central Maryland has named Kim Keating as its new chief human resources officer.

In this role, Keating will provide strategic leadership to attract, develop and retain the best available talent. Additionally, she will lead the development and implementation of initiatives that center on talent management, leadership development, recruitment and selection, compensation strategy, associate relations, diversity and inclusion and associate well-being.

Keating comes to the Y with more than 20 years of senior-level human resources management experience. Before joining the Y, she founded Keating Advisors, a consulting firm, and worked as a consultant at Mercer Human Resource Consulting and Sibson & Company.

Before beginning her human resources career, Keating served as a financial analyst at Morgan Stanley Investment Bank and as chief financial officer at Teach for America.

ABOUT KIM KEATING

Resides In:

The District of Columbia

Education:

I earned my Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. I also have a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

What is the No. 1 goal you would like to accomplish at The Y in your first six months on the job?

My No. 1 goal in the first six months is to create a plan that positions the Y to become an Employer of Choice in Central Maryland, especially in the communities we serve.

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I probably would have been a singer. I grew up in Little Rock, Arkansas in a family of professional musicians and did a lot of performing arts in high school. But, although I love music, I chose a more practical and business-oriented path in college.

Favorite vacation:

My favorite vacation was about ten years ago when my children were very young. We traveled to Jamaica with 4 other families of our closest friends and their children. As parents of young children, we were all sleep deprived and exhausted. But, because the kids played together so well, the parents were able to get a much needed break. The beaches were spectacular and everyone, including the children loved the Jamaican cuisine. The best part though, was that the vacation coincided with Easter and we had an amazing Easter egg hunt on the beach that the kids remember and still talk about.

When I want to relax, I:

I play the piano or practice yoga.

Favorite book:

My favorite book is “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho. I’ve read it three times and every time, it speaks to me in a profound way. The first time I read it was when I was in graduate school. The book really inspired me to create a career path that would be aligned with my values and passions, rather than solely focusing on financial rewards. I read it several years later in a book club just after having my twins. As a mom, it reinforced the lessons I want to teach my children around never giving up and following your heart. The third time was just a few years ago and this time, the take away for me was the importance of embracing the present to be happy and at peace.

Favorite quotations:

These are from two women who I greatly admire and respect. “Whether you come from a council estate or a country estate, your success will be determined by your own confidence and fortitude.” — Michelle Obama and “What would you do if you weren’t afraid?” — Sheryl Sandberg

