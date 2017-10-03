Hunt Valley Towne Centre adds tenant

Share this: Email

Developer Greenberg Gibbons announced Tuesday that Club Pilates is joining Hunt Valley Towne Centre. The fitness studio will be located in a 1,626-square-foot space and is expected to open in December. Founded in 1968, Greenberg Gibbons is a mid-Atlantic-based developer of mixed-use, town center and retail properties. The company’s portfolio includes more than 5.5 million square feet ...