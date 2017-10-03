Quantcast

Hunt Valley Towne Centre adds tenant

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2017

Developer Greenberg Gibbons announced Tuesday that Club Pilates is joining Hunt Valley Towne Centre. The fitness studio will be located in a 1,626-square-foot space and is expected to open in December. Founded in 1968, Greenberg Gibbons is a mid-Atlantic-based developer of mixed-use, town center and retail properties. The company’s portfolio includes more than 5.5 million square feet ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo