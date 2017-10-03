Quantcast

Immigrants’ Oct. 5 deadline nears to reapply for DACA

By: Capital News Service Chris Miller October 3, 2017

  LANGLEY PARK — After President Donald Trump’s decision in early September to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, immigrants who need to reapply for DACA protections—in the form of two-year renewable work permits—are quickly running out of time. The government is not accepting new applications and will stop accepting renewal applications ...

