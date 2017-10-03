John Gallagher | Hyatt Commercial

John Gallagher has joined Annapolis-based Hyatt Commercial as a sales and leasing associate.

He specializes in commercial sales and leasing representing both landlords and tenants in various industries in Anne Arundel County and surrounding markets. His experience on both sides of transactions enables him to play a strong advisory role truly understanding and representing his clients’ needs.

Gallagher received a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Towson University where

he was a member of the men’s lacrosse team. He is currently a licensed real estate sales person with more than two years of experience in commercial sales and leasing. He is also active in the Touchdown Club of Annapolis and the Maryland Tech Council.

Gallagher resides in Annapolis and is also a volunteer lacrosse coach.

