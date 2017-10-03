Quantcast

Judge selects monitor to oversee Baltimore police reforms

By: Associated Press October 3, 2017

A Baltimore judge has signed off on a monitor to oversee an agreement between the U.S. Department of Justice and the Baltimore Police Department to overhaul the troubled agency. Judge James Bredar on Monday approved a joint request from the city and the Justice Department to appoint Venable attorney Kenneth Thompson as the independent monitor to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo